

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) is preparing to introduce its first-ever trifold smartphone later this month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, according to several media reports.



The new device will feature two hinges, allowing the phone to fold out into a tablet-sized screen or fold back into a standard smartphone form.



Additionally, it would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.



The reports further noted that the trifold smartphone could be priced $3,000.



Samsung's stock closed at KRW 97,900, up 0.20 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



