The "United Kingdom Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

VIRTUS Data Centres is the top operator in the UK, followed by Equinix and Digital Realty.

The current data center capacity in the UK is around 1.7 GW, with more than 10 million sq. ft. of built space. London leads the upcoming data center market in the UK with over 60% of the total power capacity.

There is growing demand from cloud and tech companies, especially in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Big upcoming projects include QTS, Digital Reef, and Humber Tech Park. The upcoming capacity is expected to reach 6 GW across 31.5 million sq. ft.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 232 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 54 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (232 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (54 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This United Kingdom Data Center Market Database

AIMES

ANS Group (UKFast)

AQL Data Center

ASK4

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

Ada Infrastructure

Aptum

Ark Data Centres

Arrow Business Communications

Asanti (Daisy Group)

AtlasEdge

CCS Leeds

Caineal

CapitaLand

Castleforge and Galaxy DC

Catella (Trinity DC)

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

China Mobile International (CMI)

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Corscale

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

DATANET.CO.UK

DC01UK

DDCL Tutis Point

DLD (Salford) Ltd

Daisy Corporate Services

DataBank

DataVita

Datacentreplus

Datum

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

EID LLP

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeCore

Elasticity Limited

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT Communications

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Green Mountain

Gridjet Data Centres

Humber Tech Park

IOMART

IP House

ITPS

Indectron

Intercity Technology

Ionos (Fasthosts)

Iron Mountain

Itility

J Mould

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Kwere II

LDeX

Lasercharm

Latos Data Center

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

MigSolv

NSCALE

NTT DATA

Netwise Hosting

Node4

Norwich Research Park

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

PATRIZIA

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

QTS

QuickHost

Rackspace Technology

Redcentric

Redwire DC

SUB1

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

Segro

ServerChoice

ServerHouse

Serverfarm

Service Express (Blue Chip)

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Stellium Datacenters

THG Hosting

Telehouse

Telstra

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

Thrive

Tritax Big Box

VIRTUS Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

WRN Broadcast

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

Wycombe Film Studios

Yondr

Yondr Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

brightsolid

nLighten

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byqrr9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017754317/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900