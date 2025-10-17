Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 17:21
5,351 Euro
-2,19 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
STOXX Europe 50
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division strengthens US role supporting transactions worth $50 billion in three years

Mauro_Micillo

WASHINGTON and MILAN, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division (IMI CIB) has supported approximately $50 billion of US transactions over the last three years, reflecting sustained growth in project finance and capital markets activity.

"The recent transactions that we have led confirm the strength of our US presence and our ability to mobilize capital by offering structured solutions in one of the world's most competitive markets. Our IMI Division is ready to expand its footprint in this market with an even more active and long-term commitment." - Mauro Micillo, Head of the IMI CIB Division

A delegation led by Mauro Micillo, Head of the IMI CIB Division, is attending the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

Market momentum

January-August 2025: global project finance volumes exceeded €200 billion; IMI CIB took part in over €30 billion (around ~15% of global volumes).

2018-2024: US project finance volumes grew ~20% per year; IMI CIB's activity rose nearly 34% per year. IMI's US Structured Finance team has been strengthened to deepen client relationships and reinforce the Division's position.

IMI CIB Division's main transactions in the United States over the past three years

  • AT&T (2025): Joint Lead Manager and Active Bookrunner on a three-tranche bond issuance totaling €2.75 billion.
  • Bighorn Project (2024): Participation in a $3.4 billion financing for a 300 MW hyperscale data centre in Reno, Nevada.
  • Cider Project (2024): Structured and partially underwrote, with international banks, a $870 million long-term loan for Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company to acquire, build and operate New York State's largest solar PV park.
  • SunZia (2023): Structured and partially underwrote a $8.8 billion green credit facility for the largest green energy infrastructure in the US, transmitting clean power from New Mexico to Arizona and California.
  • CEMEX SAB de CV (2023): IMI Securities among five active bookrunners in a USD 1 billion hybrid green bond - the company's first of its kind.
  • JFK New Terminal One (2022): Organized and underwrote, alongside a pool of banks, a USD 6.63 billion financing for Phase A of New York's New Terminal One, the largest airport infrastructure investment in the US.

Americas footprint

IMI CIB operates in the Americas through an integrated presence centered on its New York branch at One William Street, which employs over 200 professionals and serves as the Division's operational hub. The branch operates under a State of New York banking license and is supervised by the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services; it has been recognized as a Financial Holding Company since 2019.

In the Americas, the IMI CIB Division supports over 150 global corporate groups (including US Fortune 500 and leading Latin American companies), around 50 major financial institutions (banks, insurers, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and infrastructure funds), and over 600 entities linked to Italian companies (US subsidiaries of Italian corporate groups).

Intesa Sanpaolo IMI Securities Corp. (ISP IMI Securities), registered with the SEC, FINRA, and NYSE, employs over 55 professionals and connects US investors with European financial assets, strengthening ties between Italian corporates and US investors.

Thanks to its well-established presence and ongoing commitment, Intesa Sanpaolo continues to strengthen its position as a strategic bridge between Europe and the United States, supporting growth-oriented investments.

Contact: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41c41409-f606-4c6c-8125-7e737500bf49


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
