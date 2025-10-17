Envela Corporation: Envela to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Envela Corporation ("Envela" or the "Company") today announced that it will present at the 19th annual LD Micro Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 2:30 PM PT, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. John DeLuca, Chief Financial Officer of Envela Corporation, will deliver the Company's presentation.

Executive Commentary

"We're pleased to be participating in LD Micro Main Event XIX," said John DeLuca, CFO of Envela Corporation. "This event provides a valuable platform to share Envela's compelling story: how we extend product lifecycles, reduce resource consumption, and operate a business rooted in the principles of the circular economy.

"With eight consecutive years of profitability, and currently on pace for a ninth, we're proud of the consistency we've maintained while scaling both our consumer and commercial segments. We look forward to engaging with investors and highlighting the progress we've made and the opportunities that lie ahead."

Registration & Webcast Access

Envela's presentation will be webcast live and followed by one-on-one meetings with qualified investors. Investors and attendees are encouraged to register in advance via LD Micro's official site. The webcast link and slide deck will be made available to registered participants. Both John DeLuca, CFO, and John Loftus, CEO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings. Qualified investors can request meetings through the LD Micro event portal upon registration.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM PT

Location: Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Virtual Access: Register here to view the presentation via live webcast.

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will take place October 19-21, 2025, bringing together over 120 presenting companies and a broad range of institutional and retail investors for three days of presentations, networking, and private meetings.

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then-current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

