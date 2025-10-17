

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Friday reported that two years of adjuvant Verzenio plus endocrine therapy reduced the risk of death by 15.8% compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer. The Phase 3 monarchE trial also demonstrated sustained long-term improvements in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS).



Verzenio is the first contemporary therapy in more than two decades to show a significant overall survival benefit in this setting. Treatment with Verzenio plus endocrine therapy also maintained a reduction in recurrence risk at seven years, continuing the deep IDFS and DRFS benefits observed at five years. Notably, 32% fewer patients receiving Verzenio plus ET were living with metastatic disease compared with those on endocrine therapy alone.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News