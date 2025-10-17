New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Emerging Growth Research today announced the initiation of coverage on Immuron Limited (Nasdaq: IMRN) with a Buy-Extended rating and a 12-month price target of $4.00, representing over 80% upside from the Company's recent closing price of $2.20.

The initiation report highlights Immuron's proprietary polyclonal antibody platform, strong revenue growth from its over-the-counter product Travelan®, and an expanding clinical pipeline addressing major global infectious diseases. Near-term clinical milestones and U.S. regulatory developments add momentum to Immuron's investment outlook.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report:

Innovative Technology Platform: Immuron's orally delivered polyclonal antibodies, derived from hyperimmune bovine colostrum, offer a novel, non-antibiotic approach to treating and preventing gastrointestinal infections. The technology platform has broad applicability across multiple pathogens.

Commercial Traction: The Company's flagship product, Travelan®, continues to post strong growth, with FY2025 revenue up 49% year-over-year to A$7.29 million. Travelan® is sold in Australia, the U.S., and Canada, and a third digestive health product, ProIBS®, is scheduled for Australian market launch in Q4 2025.

Clinical Pipeline: Immuron's lead drug candidates, IMM-124E (Travelan®) and IMM-529, target traveler's diarrhea and Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infections, respectively. Both have shown promising Phase 2 data and are advancing toward pivotal trials in 2026.

Strategic Partnerships: The Company collaborates with the U.S. Department of Defense, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and Monash University on multiple programs evaluating Immuron's antibodies for military and civilian applications.

Strong Balance Sheet & Global Market Potential: Immuron remains debt-free, with product revenues helping offset R&D costs. The Company addresses multi-billion-dollar global markets in antimicrobial resistance and gastrointestinal therapeutics.

According to Emerging Growth Research's analysis, while Immuron faces typical biotechnology development and funding risks, its dual-revenue model, government partnerships, and late-stage clinical catalysts position the Company for significant long-term value creation.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:



https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Immuron-Initiation-2025-10-17.pdf



or



https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/imrn/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Immuron Limited

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Immuron Limited (Nasdaq: IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral polyclonal antibodies for infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Its marketed products include Travelan® and Protectyn®, and its pipeline targets C. difficile, ETEC, and VRE infections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Immuron Limited that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to statements regarding product development, regulatory milestones, market growth, and anticipated financial performance. Actual results could differ materially due to clinical, regulatory, financial, or competitive risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270859

SOURCE: Emerging Growth Research