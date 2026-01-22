Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Update on Immuron Limited, Maintains Buy-Extended Rating and $3.50 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a Flash Research Update on Immuron Limited (Nasdaq:IMRN), maintaining its Buy-Extended rating and 12-month price target of $3.50 following the Company's release of first-half fiscal year 2026 operating results.

The Flash Report notes that Immuron reported global revenue of AUD$4.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 5% increase compared to the prior-year period. Sales growth was driven primarily by continued demand for Travelan, the Company's over-the-counter immune supplement, particularly in Australia and the United States.

By geography, Australian revenue increased 13% year-over-year to AUD$3.3 million, while U.S. revenue rose 17% to AUD$0.9 million. Canadian revenue declined during the period, reflecting distributor-level inventory dynamics. Emerging Growth Research attributes overall performance to a combination of digital and in-store marketing initiatives and increased international travel activity.

The report also highlights the December 2025 launch of ProIBS, Immuron's new digestive health product, which management believes may support incremental revenue contribution over time as distribution expands in the Australian market.

Beyond commercial operations, the Flash Update reiterates Immuron's broader investment profile, including its polyclonal antibody technology platform and clinical-stage pipeline targeting infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The analyst notes that while revenue from commercial products partially offsets operating expenses, Immuron remains dependent on external capital to support ongoing clinical development.

According to Emerging Growth Research, the maintained Buy-Extended rating reflects the Company's combination of existing product revenue, early commercial traction in key markets, and longer-term clinical development potential, balanced against typical biotechnology risks related to funding, clinical outcomes, and execution.

The $3.50 price target is based on a peer-group EV/Revenue valuation methodology applied to Immuron's reported revenue, adjusted for its ADS structure.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:



https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Immuron-Flash-Report-2026-01-22.pdf



or



https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/imrn/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Immuron Limited

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Immuron Limited (Nasdaq:IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral polyclonal antibody products for the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal infectious diseases. Immuron's marketed products include Travelan and Protectyn, with additional candidates in clinical development targeting indications such as C. difficile infection and traveler's diarrhea.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent research firm focused on providing institutional-style equity research coverage on emerging public companies. Emerging Growth Research distributes its reports through EmergingGrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immuron Limited's business, financial performance, product development, and market outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Research@EmergingGrowth.com

SOURCE: Immuron Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-issues-flash-update-on-immuron-limited-maint-1129903