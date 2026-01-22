Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDPK | ISIN: AU000000IMC7 | Ticker-Symbol: ANW
München
22.01.26 | 08:01
0,027 Euro
-1,82 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMURON LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMURON LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 12:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Update on Immuron Limited, Maintains Buy-Extended Rating and $3.50 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today released a Flash Research Update on Immuron Limited (Nasdaq:IMRN), maintaining its Buy-Extended rating and 12-month price target of $3.50 following the Company's release of first-half fiscal year 2026 operating results.

The Flash Report notes that Immuron reported global revenue of AUD$4.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025, representing a 5% increase compared to the prior-year period. Sales growth was driven primarily by continued demand for Travelan, the Company's over-the-counter immune supplement, particularly in Australia and the United States.

By geography, Australian revenue increased 13% year-over-year to AUD$3.3 million, while U.S. revenue rose 17% to AUD$0.9 million. Canadian revenue declined during the period, reflecting distributor-level inventory dynamics. Emerging Growth Research attributes overall performance to a combination of digital and in-store marketing initiatives and increased international travel activity.

The report also highlights the December 2025 launch of ProIBS, Immuron's new digestive health product, which management believes may support incremental revenue contribution over time as distribution expands in the Australian market.

Beyond commercial operations, the Flash Update reiterates Immuron's broader investment profile, including its polyclonal antibody technology platform and clinical-stage pipeline targeting infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The analyst notes that while revenue from commercial products partially offsets operating expenses, Immuron remains dependent on external capital to support ongoing clinical development.

According to Emerging Growth Research, the maintained Buy-Extended rating reflects the Company's combination of existing product revenue, early commercial traction in key markets, and longer-term clinical development potential, balanced against typical biotechnology risks related to funding, clinical outcomes, and execution.

The $3.50 price target is based on a peer-group EV/Revenue valuation methodology applied to Immuron's reported revenue, adjusted for its ADS structure.

For a copy of the full initiation report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Immuron-Flash-Report-2026-01-22.pdf

or

https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/imrn/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Immuron Limited
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Immuron Limited (Nasdaq:IMRN) is a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral polyclonal antibody products for the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal infectious diseases. Immuron's marketed products include Travelan and Protectyn, with additional candidates in clinical development targeting indications such as C. difficile infection and traveler's diarrhea.

About Emerging Growth Research
Emerging Growth Research is an independent research firm focused on providing institutional-style equity research coverage on emerging public companies. Emerging Growth Research distributes its reports through EmergingGrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immuron Limited's business, financial performance, product development, and market outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Research@EmergingGrowth.com

SOURCE: Immuron Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-issues-flash-update-on-immuron-limited-maint-1129903

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.