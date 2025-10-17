Saint-Gobain Celebrates Completion of Major Expansion at CertainTeed Gypsum Facility in Palatka, Florida

An investment of more than $240 million makes the site the largest gypsum wallboard facility in the world; expansion doubles production capacity and will create 110 new jobs.

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Saint-Gobain, through its building product subsidiary CertainTeed Interior Products Group, today held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark completion of major expansion activities at its CertainTeed Gypsum manufacturing facility in Palatka, Florida. First announced in 2023, the project has doubled production capacity at the facility and will create 110 new jobs in the greater Jacksonville area.

The event, hosted at the facility, included remarks from Saint-Gobain North America President and CEO Mark Rayfield, President of CertainTeed Interior Projects Group Jay Bachmann, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce CEO Laura Pavlus and JAXUSA Vice President of Business Development John Freeman. In addition to ribbon cutting celebrations, today's event included remarks from Greer Horne, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen to commemorate the strong partnership between CertainTeed and Susan G. Komen.

Now the largest gypsum wallboard manufacturing facility in the world, replacing its sister site in Silver Grove, Kentucky, the additional production volume will help CertainTeed to meet growing demand, especially in the southeastern United States. With advanced, energy-efficient technology, including a new industrial dryer, the plant is equipped to enhance its production efficiency and capacity. With practices already in place to recycle and reuse gypsum material, the plant will continue its work to promote circular economy practices in its production to further reduce waste.

"As a vital part of our operations, the expansion of our production activities in Palatka is a testament to our commitment to serving our customers, especially in the fast growing southeastern United States market," said Mark Rayfield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed. "Congratulations to the entire team in Palatka and all of our partners who made this project possible. Together, we will work to continue providing high-quality gypsum wallboard solutions that builders and homeowners rely on."

"Today's ribbon cutting ceremony in Palatka is the culmination of years of hard work to ensure we continue to deliver on our promise to provide high-quality, state-of-the-art gypsum wallboard products to our customers," said Jay Bachmann, President of CertainTeed Interior Products Group.

"I would like to thank our entire plant and construction team, the Palatka community, Putnam County, and the State of Florida for all of their support on this project that will serve the entire southeastern United States and bring quality, high-paying jobs to the local area."

The project was generously supported with more than $7 million in cash benefits and high-impact investment tax credits, including a State of Florida Capital Investment Tax Credit, a Career Source Florida Quick Response Training Grant, a grant from Putnam County, and a Clay Cooperative Economic Development Rate.

The plant, which first began operations in 2001 is one of the largest employers in Palatka and Putnam County. A current list of job openings at CertainTeed Palatka and all Saint-Gobain locations, can be found on the company's career website.

Today's announcement comes as Saint-Gobain celebrates its 360 year anniversary, and continues to strengthen its presence in North America, now one of Saint-Gobain's largest markets by revenue. Other recent investments include:

Last month, Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Canada celebrated the completion of expansion activities at its gypsum wallboard facility in Sainte-Catherine, Quebec, outside of Montreal. This project included the complete electrification of the facility, making it the first net-zero gypsum wallboard plant (scopes 1 and 2) in North America and the largest in the world;

In February, Saint-Gobain NorPro announced it will begin a $40 million investment to build a new ceramics facility in Wheatfield, New York.

CertainTeed Roofing is nearing completion of two major projects, including a $100 million expansion at its CertainTeed Roofing facility in Peachtree City, Georgia and a new glass mat facility in Oxford, North Carolina, both of which will further support the fast-growing market in the southeast United States.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.?

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. www.certainteed.com ?

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

https://www.saint-gobain-northamerica.com/careers

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-celebrates-completion-of-major-expansion-at-certainteed-g-1088659