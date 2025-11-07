Saint-Gobain at COP30: Launching an Action-Oriented Framework To Accelerate Sustainable Construction

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / WHAT: Saint-Gobain announces its participation at COP30, Belém, Brazil, with the launch of an Action Paper on sustainable construction and the presence of Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain.

With buildings and construction accounting for 34% of global emissions, consuming 50% of natural resources, and producing 40% of solid waste, and as the 10-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement approaches, the Action Paper addresses the critical "action gap" between intention and on-the-ground implementation.

The transformation of the built environment is one of the greatest challenges of our time. The well-being of billions of people, the resilience of our cities, and the environmental balance of our planet are at stake, and now is the time to move from intention to collective action. The paper, developed in collaboration with a global community of leading practitioners through Saint-Gobain's Sustainable Construction Observatory, will present six critical issues with the greatest potential to drive systemic change across the construction value chain, and 13 priority actions.

The paper is for decision-makers: public and private sector actors with budget responsibility, procurement power, and policy and planning influence - who need to make critical decisions on whether and how to build a project sustainably or conventionally, with lasting repercussions for future generations.

WHO:

Benoit Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Saint-Gobain

WHEN:

Nov 12, 09:30am-11:00am: launch of the Action Paper at the session "Driving sustainable construction forward: pathways and priority actions for transformative change across the value chain", at COP30 Buildings and Cooling Pavilion , International Code Council, PV-C82, Belém, Brazil

Nov 12, 6:30pm-8:00pm: Sustainable Construction Talk "Delivering on the Global Mutirão through sustainable construction: Priority actions to make the world a better home" at Museu do Estado do Pará , Belém, Brazil

Saint-Gobain contacts in Brazil

Ana Elisa Matana Barradel Ana.Barradel@saint-gobain.com

Ana Carolina Franca Cavallini Ana.Cavallini@saint-gobain.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain

