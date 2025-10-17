

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford is recalling over 290,000 vehicles in the US due to rear-view camera display issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.



Ford is recalling certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles. The 360-degree view camera system may not display a rearview image properly in certain lighting conditions.



A rearview camera image that does not display properly can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.



Dealers will update the image processing module software free of charge. Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed on October 20, 2025. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, anticipated in March 2026.



Ford is also recalling 59,006 vehicles that are equipped with engine block heaters for fire risks, the NHTSA said.



The auto giant is recalling certain 2016-2019 Lincoln MKC, 2016-2023 Explorer, 2019-2020 Fusion, 2019-2024 Ranger, 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair, Escape, 2021-2024 Bronco, Bronco Sport, and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.



The engine block heater may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short-circuit when the block heater is plugged in.



Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the NHTSA notice.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News