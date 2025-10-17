

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Acco Group Holdings Limited, a corporate services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.4 million ordinary shares at the price of $4.00 per Ordinary Shares.



The ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol 'ACCL.'



The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The company expects to receive gross proceeds of about $5.6 million from the offering. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 210,000 Ordinary Shares at the offering price, representing 15% of the shares sold in the IPO.



The company intends to use the net proceeds for expanding the corporate service business, incorporating generative artificial intelligence features into the business modules, building up the presence in the United States market by setting up branch offices in the United States, promoting and enhancing the Company's brand globally, and general working capital purposes.



