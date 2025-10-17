

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study, led by Professors Shota Nishitani and Akemi Tomoda from the University of Fukui and Professor Masataka Nagao from Hiroshima University, shows that abuse or neglect in childhood can change how genes work, leaving lasting biological traces that affect brain structure.



Professor Tomoda's team has studied the effects of abuse on the brain for many years. Earlier studies suggested that trauma can change gene activity through DNA methylation, a chemical 'tag' that turns genes on or off. But most of those studies focused on adults and only a few genes.



During the current study, they looked at three groups of children; autopsy cases of children who were confirmed victims of abuse, toddlers under social protection, and teenagers who had MRI brain scans.



By comparing DNA and brain scans, the researchers found how abuse leaves its mark both in the body and the brain. They found four key DNA methylation sites in the genes ATE1, SERPINB9P1, CHST11, and FOXP1, that repeatedly showed changes in children who had been mistreated.



Notably, methylation doesn't change the DNA code itself but can silence or activate genes. These changes were found in areas related to brain development, emotional control, and the immune system.



One gene, FOXP1, was especially important. It acts like a 'master switch' that controls other brain development genes. Abused children showed higher methylation of this gene, which was linked to emotion control, memory and attention, and social understanding.



These brain patterns were similar to those seen in autism. FOXP1 mutations are already known to affect social and communication skills. The study suggests that trauma can create similar effects not by damaging the gene but by changing how it works.



The team also found that the altered genes affect two key brain signaling systems - cholinergic and glutamatergic, which help nerve cells communicate and store memories, especially fearful ones. In other words, trauma can change how the brain remembers painful experiences, making some memories stronger and harder to forget.



To turn their findings into a practical tool, the researchers created a methylation risk score (MRS) using the four key DNA sites. This score could accurately tell whether someone had experienced maltreatment, based on external data. It could become a useful, objective test for identifying childhood trauma.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News