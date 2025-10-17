Escapology Las Vegas Town Square Debuts the "Now You See Me: Escape Room Experience" in Partnership With Lionsgate Ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don't

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T IN THEATERS NOVEMBER 14

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Escape room fans and magic aficionados will come together to unlock the illusion as Escapology Las Vegas Town Square announces the grand opening of its newest immersive adventure: the Now You See Me: Escape Room Experience. Created in partnership with Lionsgate, this limited-time attraction celebrates the upcoming release of Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third installment of the blockbuster trilogy, in theaters November 14, and invites fans to step directly into the world of the Horsemen for an unforgettable heist filled with twists, illusions, and high-stakes teamwork.

"We're excited to bring fans into the world of Now You See Me in a whole new way," said Burton Heiss, CEO of Escapology. "This escape room isn't just about solving puzzles - it's about becoming part of something spectacular, where every trick, every clue, and every moment counts toward the illusion."

The experience blurs the line between cinema and real life. Together, Escapology and Lionsgate offer audiences a deeper, behind-the-scenes taste of the franchise's signature suspense and cleverness, bringing movie magic off the screen and into the hands of players.

In addition, Escapology and Lionsgate will debut a co-branded Escapology x Now You See Me: Now You Don't activation at the film's premiere event in New York City on November 10.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

The Mission: Infiltrate a high-stakes underground art auction in Vienna, where priceless artworks conceal illicit dealings. Your objective? Steal the one item not for sale - a rare masterpiece rumored to hold the key to a secret vault. To win, your team must pull off the heist without setting off alarms or being detected.

The Challenge: Guests have just 60 minutes to complete the mission before the auction floor fills with collectors or the FBI catches you red handed. This exclusive escape room is available only at Escapology Las Vegas Town Square for a limited run.

The Immersion: Designed with elaborate illusions, deceptions, and puzzles inspired by the Now You See Me franchise, the room delivers the same adrenaline and spectacle fans have come to love from the films.

The Appeal: Perfect for groups of friends, families, corporate teams, or special events, the game emphasizes collaboration, quick thinking, and stealth. As always, Escapology game masters provide guidance when needed, making it accessible for both seasoned escape room enthusiasts and first-time players.

OPENING DETAILS & AVAILABILITY

Location: Escapology Las Vegas Town Square, 6587 Las Vegas Blvd, Building M, Suite B-174, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Opening Date: September 19, 2025

Booking: Available seven days a week. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are strongly encouraged. Each game is private to your group - you'll never play with strangers.

Players: Recommended for 2-6 participants (larger groups may call for accommodations).

Duration: 60 minutes of gameplay; please arrive early for briefing.

ABOUT NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back - to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals - along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland), from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith, story by Eric Warren Singer and Michael Lesslie, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production.

ABOUT ESCAPOLOGY

Escapology is the world's largest escape room franchise, offering award-winning, immersive escape games across the U.S. and worldwide. Known for its premium environments and cinematic storylines, Escapology delivers 5-star entertainment and unforgettable shared experiences.

