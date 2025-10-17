Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss third quarter 2025 earnings results.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results link on Eaton's home page at www.eaton.com. The call replay and a copy of the news release will also be available at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

