holMedia: Uniden Expands Beyond Radar at SEMA 2025 With New Products and Partnerships

The 60-year communications brand introduces an evolved portfolio to Las Vegas, featuring the new SDS150 handheld scanner and stealth integrated R9w radar system, building a foundation for its upcoming national installer partnership.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Uniden, the brand behind decades of trusted communication gear, will unveil its next era of reliable performance at SEMA 2025, featuring two flagship products that mark a strategic evolution from radar detection into a complete communications ecosystem for road, marine, and outdoor environments.

Uniden Expands Beyond Radar at SEMA 2025 with New Products and Partnerships

The showcase will also preview a forthcoming national installer partnership designed to expand professional installation standards and elevate customer experience across the United States, a program officially launching later this year.

"SEMA is where performance and craftsmanship meet," said Juan Gonzalez, President, Uniden America Corporation. "Our portfolio of products shows how we're extending Uniden's legacy of trust and innovation into a broader ecosystem of reliable communication."

SDS150 Handheld Scanner, Smarter, Faster, and Built for the Field

Successor to the category-leading SDS100, the SDS150 offers enhanced scanning performance and real-world usability for storm spotters, emergency responders, and racing enthusiasts.

Designed with input from long-time Uniden users, the SDS150 offers:

Enhanced Sensitivity: Improved signal reception and filtering to eliminate interference.

Simplified Interface: A new control layout and digital display for intuitive operation.

Extended Battery Life: Optimized power management for long-term field use.

Lightweight Durability: Portable yet rugged enough for daily professional use.

"The SDS150 isn't just a hardware upgrade. It's a field-tested evolution," said Kamie Eckert, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Uniden America Corporation. "It keeps users informed when reliability matters most, whether that's monitoring emergency frequencies, tracking severe weather, or staying connected at the track."

R9w Installed Radar System: Designed with Installers, for Installers

The stealth integrated R9w radar system addresses direct feedback from professional installers and consumers seeking a more refined integration experience.

Uniden's engineering team collaborated with top installation partners to refine every detail, from aesthetics to modular performance.

Key Innovations:

Stealth Design - Completely hidden installation that complements high-performance and luxury vehicles.

Laser Defense - Six dynamic transponders provide front and rear protection, outperforming any system in its class.

Smart Integration - Wi-Fi updates, Bluetooth connectivity, and full control through the R/TACH app.



Modular Expansion Packs: Scalable coverage options allow users to upgrade front, rear, and side detection zones independently.

Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Uniden's R4w and R8w dashmount platforms, creating a unified ecosystem for both professional and DIY installers.

Cross-Category Engineering for Everyday Reliability

Both features are part of Uniden's broader engineering roadmap to connect performance, safety, and lifestyle across product families (radar, CB, marine, and scanners).

This integration positions Uniden as one of the few communications brands that spans land, sea, and preparedness markets, with consistent design standards and a shared technology architecture.

"We're building more than detectors," added Kamie Eckert, Uniden. "We're creating tools that help people stay aware, informed, and connected in real-world conditions, not just in lab tests."

Design That Lasts

Technology keeps moving faster, but reliability never goes out of style.

Its design philosophy blends advanced engineering with the tactile clarity of real materials - creating products that feel substantial, purposeful, and built for the pace of today's drivers, explorers, and professionals.

Across its portfolio of devices, Uniden is introducing finishes and form factors that deliver peak performance and longevity.

Each element is chosen not for ornamentation, but for purpose: surfaces that resist fatigue, housings that age gracefully, and tactile controls that feel substantial in hand.

"Our customers don't want another plastic gadget; they want gear they can trust," said Kamie Eckert, Uniden.

"The design mantra is simple: worn in, not worn out. Every dial, texture, and curve is meant to reinforce reliability, not replace it next year."

Where Performance Meets Confidence

From the track to the trail, Uniden products are engineered for precision, awareness, and connection. Visitors to SEMA can experience live demonstrations, view installation prototypes, and meet Uniden's sales and design teams.

Event: SEMA 2025

Dates: November 5 - 8, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center - Booth # 10953

About Uniden

For over six decades, Uniden has developed trusted communication technologies, ranging from CB radios and scanners to marine and automotive detection systems. Today, the brand continues to innovate with products that connect people, enhance safety, and inspire confidence on the road and beyond.

Visit www.uniden.com for more information.



