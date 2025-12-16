holMedia: Uniden America Corporation and MSC Announce Exclusive Partnership to Redefine Installed Radar Solutions Across North America

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Uniden America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of advanced automotive electronics and communications technology, has announced an Exclusive Partnership with MSC, a premier automotive integration and installation partner throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Uniden, MSC Partnership for North America Premium Radar Installs

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, designating MSC as Uniden's Exclusive Partner for installed radar solutions across North America. MSC Partners will also have access to all Uniden radar products. Uniden will be the exclusive radar brand represented and sold by MSC.

The relationship reflects a major strategic realignment for MSC, whose leadership has managed premium brands for over 30 years and advanced the premium radar category for nearly 2 decades. The move underscores MSC's commitment to building a next-generation Specialty Dealer ecosystem around innovation, education, and performance-driven products.

"Our relationship with MSC represents the next evolution of Uniden's strategy for the installed radar category," said Kamie Eckert, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Uniden America Corporation. "MSC's culture of Different, Better, Together mirrors Uniden's own values; focused on precision, partnership, and integrity. This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in the specialty automotive installation channel but establishes a new standard for how premium radar products are represented and supported."

Founded by a team with backgrounds spanning retail, wholesale representation, and manufacturing, MSC was built to bridge the gap between brands and retailers. Its proof-of-concept retail store serves as a live learning lab, demonstrating best-in-class integration, installation, and customer experience practices that are shared openly with professional installers across North America.

"This partnership represents a defining moment for MSC," said Larry Penn, President of MSC. "For years, we've represented top-tier radar brands, but what we've always sought was a true partnership: one built on trust, collaboration, and shared goals. Uniden delivers that. Their products offer the superior performance, reliability, and innovation that our Partners expect. Together, we're not just selling technology, we're shaping the future."

Through this partnership, Uniden and MSC will collaborate on training programs, beta testing, and co-branded marketing at major industry events, including SEMA and Master Tech Expo. MSC will also maintain warranty parts inventory and perform in-house repairs and technical support, ensuring rapid turnaround and best-in-class service for installers.

The partnership aligns Uniden's radar strategy around exclusivity, MAP integrity, and channel excellence, positioning both companies to deliver stronger support, higher profitability, and a unified voice for the installed radar category.

About Uniden America Corporation

Uniden America Corporation is a leading developer of automotive electronics, communication products, and connected technologies, with a legacy of engineering excellence and category leadership in radar detection, scanners, CB radios, and marine radios.

About MSC

MSC is a North American Distribution Partner and Specialist retailer serving the 12-volt industry through innovation, training, and collaboration. With a culture of Different, Better, Together, MSC delivers best-in-class hands-on education, open-book business practices, and real-world retail experience.

SOURCE: holMedia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/uniden-america-corporation-and-msc-announce-exclusive-partnership-to-redefine-1112352