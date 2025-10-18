

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An unnamed victim of Jeffrey Epstein has sued BNY Mellon and Bank of America, alleging that the banks assisted and profited from the late financier's sex trafficking scheme.



The complaints, which were filed in Manhattan federal court under the alias Jane Doe, ask for financial damages and class-action status.



According to the lawsuits, Epstein's business was able to continue 'before it was far too late' because neither bank reported any suspicious activity connected to his transactions.



According to the victim, she met Epstein in Russia in 2011, and until Epstein died in 2019, he and his accountant Richard Kahn used her Bank of America account to pay rent and for other mysterious purposes.



According to the BNY Mellon case, the bank allegedly handled $378 million in payments to women Epstein trafficked. Attorneys David Boies and Brad Edwards, who had previously negotiated settlements of $290 million from JPMorgan and $75 million from Deutsche Bank in comparable cases, filed the lawsuits.



The lawsuits are 'another important step forward toward justice for survivors,' according to Sigrid McCawley, managing partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, as Congress continues to look into the financial institutions' involvement in Epstein's crimes.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News