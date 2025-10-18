

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie climbed to 107.49 against the yen, from an early more than 2-week low of 106.23.



The loonie advanced to a 4-day high of 1.4008 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 1.6334 against the euro, from an early 3-day low of 1.4067 and more than a 16-year low of 1.6468, respectively.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the greenback and 1.54 against the euro.



