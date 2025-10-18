Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 18.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Denison erreicht neues 52 Wochen Hoch - Könnte ihr Joint Venture Partner Cosa der Nächste sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ5R | ISIN: CA85859H1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 932
München
17.10.25 | 08:01
3,320 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,32010:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STEP ENERGY SERVICES
STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD3,3200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.