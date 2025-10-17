FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification from Nasdaq

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (the "Company" or "FlexShopper"), today announced that it received a notice on October 14, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") advising the Company that it has initiated a process to delist the Company's common stock from Nasdaq. According to Nasdaq's notice, the delisting is a result of the Company having not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission by October 13, 2025, the final deadline for filing the delinquent reports pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Unless the Company requests a hearing to appeal the delisting process by October 21, 2025, trading of the Company's common stock will be suspended from The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on October 23, 2025, and will subsequently be removed from listing and registration when Nasdaq files a Form 25-NSE with the SEC. The Company does not intend to request a hearing.

