Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2025

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $50.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $48.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.89%, compared to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.86% for the third quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on average equity was 15.69%, compared to 15.74% for the second quarter of 2025 and 16.26% for the third quarter of 2024. Return on average equity, excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP financial measurement), was 16.17% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 16.39% for the second quarter of 2025 and 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024.

Efficiency ratio of 38.7%, compared to 37.2% for the second quarter of 2025 and 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin was 3.68%, compared to 3.77% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024.

Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $71.6 million to $3.20 billion from the second quarter of 2025.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights:

Return on average assets increased to 1.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.80% for the same period in 2024.

Return on average equity was 15.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 16.27% for the same period in 2024. Return on average equity, excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP financial measurement), was 16.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 17.27% for the same period in 2024.

Efficiency ratio of 38.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 36.9% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest margin increased by 21 basis points to 3.71% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.50% for the same period in 2024.

Acquisition of First IC Corporation and First IC Bank

On July 15, 2025, MetroCity announced that we received all required regulatory approvals and non-objections to complete MetroCity's merger with First IC Corporation ("First IC"), the parent company of First IC Bank. In addition, on July 15, 2025, First IC's shareholders also voted to approve the merger. The merger is expected to be completed later in the fourth quarter of 2025 and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $444,000, or 2.6%, from $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income of $445,000 and decreases in provision for credit losses of $672,000 and income tax expense of $274,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $561,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $386,000. Net income increased by $569,000, or 3.4%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.5 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million, offset by increases in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and income tax expense of $608,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $437,000.

Net income was $50.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4.4%, from $48.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $6.4 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $593,000, offset by increases in noninterest expense $3.5 million and income tax expense of $1.0 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $375,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $54.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $46,000, or 0.1%, from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to a 12 basis points decrease in the loan yield and a $12.5 million decrease in the average interest-earning cash balance, offset by a $24.7 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2024, interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $170,000, or 0.3%, primarily due to a $59.5 million increase in average loan balances and a $4.1 million increase in the average total investments balance, offset by an 83 basis points decrease in the total investments yield and a six basis points decrease in the loan yield.

Interest expense totaled $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $340,000, or 1.6%, from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to a 43 basis points increase in interest-bearing demand deposit costs coupled with a $25.8 million increase in average interest-bearing demand deposit balances and a $20.0 million increase in average time deposit balances, offset by a $58.3 million decrease in average money market balances. As compared to the third quarter of 2024, interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by $1.3 million, or 5.7%, primarily due to a 33 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $10.4 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a $49.3 million increase in the average borrowings balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $950.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.09% as of September 30, 2025). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.70%. During the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $3.8 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $4.2 million and $6.4 million recorded during the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.68% compared to 3.77% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of nine basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by ten basis points to 6.24% from 6.34% for the second quarter of 2025, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2025 increased by three basis points to 3.42% from 3.39% for the second quarter of 2025. Average earning assets increased by $12.1 million from the second quarter of 2025, due to an increase of $24.7 million in average loans, offset by a decrease of $12.6 million in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $13.6 million from the second quarter of 2025 as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $12.4 million and average borrowings decreased by $1.2 million.

As compared to the third quarter of 2024, the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 10 basis points to 3.68% from 3.58%, primarily due to a 27 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.57 billion, offset by a 12 basis points decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.43 billion. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $63.6 million from the third quarter of 2024, due to a $59.5 million increase in average loans and a $4.1 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $38.9 million from the third quarter of 2024, due to an increase in average borrowings of $49.3 million, offset by a $10.4 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.2 million, an increase of $445,000, or 7.8%, from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination fees, service charges on deposit accounts and servicing income from our Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, offset by lower gains on sale and servicing income from our residential mortgage loans, gains on sale of our SBA loans and other income. SBA loan sales totaled $13.4 million (sales premium of 6.13%) during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $20.7 million (sales premium of 5.66%) during the second quarter of 2025. Mortgage loan originations totaled $168.6 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $93.2 million during the second quarter of 2025. Mortgage loan sales totaled $18.3 million (average sales premium of 1.06%) during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $54.3 million (average sales premium of 1.09%) during the second quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a $166,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value adjustment charge of $345,000 during the second quarter of 2025. We also recorded a $19,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset during the third quarter of 2025 compared to a $28,000 fair value impairment recovery recorded during the second quarter of 2025.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 decreased by $437,000, or 6.6%, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans, gains on sale of our residential mortgage loans and other income partially from lower unrealized gains on our equity securities, offset by higher mortgage loan origination fees and servicing income. During the third quarter of 2024, we recorded a $202,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $252,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $17.4 million, a decrease of $375,000, or 2.1%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale and servicing income from our SBA loans and gains on sale from our residential mortgage loans, offset by higher mortgage loan origination fees and servicing income, service charges on deposit accounts and other income from unrealized gains recognized on our equity securities and increased bank owned life insurance income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $14.7 million, an increase of $561,000, or 4.0%, from $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to higher commissions paid from higher loan volume and stock-based compensation, as well as higher data processing and loan-related expenses, partially offset by lower security expenses, SEC related expenses and First IC merger-related expenses. Included in other noninterest expenses during the third quarter of 2025 were $301,000 of First IC merger-related expenses compared to $333,000 of merger-related expenses during the second quarter of 2025.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2025 increased by $1.0 million, or 7.4%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, FDIC insurance premiums, data processing expenses, professional fees, security expense, loan related expenses and First IC merger-related expenses, offset by lower occupancy and other real estate owned related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $42.6 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 9.0%, from $39.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits partially due to higher base salaries, commissions, employee insurance and stock based compensation, as well as higher expenses related to depreciation, occupancy, data processing, security, loans and professional services. These expense increases were partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and other real estate owned related expenses. Included in other noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $897,000 of First IC merger-related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 38.7% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 37.2% and 37.0% for the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 38.1% compared to 36.9% for the same period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.6%, compared to 28.9% for the second quarter of 2025 and 26.3% for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 27.6% compared to 27.4% for the same period in 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.63 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $13.8 million, or 0.4%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2025, and an increase of $60.3 million, or 1.7%, from $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024. The $13.8 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025 was primarily due to increases in loans held for sale of $232.7 million and other assets of $2.2 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for investment of $161.1 million, cash and due from banks of $59.7 and interest rate derivatives of $3.2 million. The $60.3 million increase in total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in loans held for sale of $233.1 million, other assets of $16.4 million, equity securities of $8.0 million, bank owned life insurance of $2.5 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.4 million and accrued interest receivable of $1.2 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for investment of $127.4 million, cash and due from banks of $64.8 million, interest rate derivatives of $9.5 million and securities available for sale of $2.8 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.94% of our total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.93% and 0.81% at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.96 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $161.1 million, or 5.2%, compared to $3.12 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $127.4 million, or 4.1%, compared to $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease in loans at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025 was due to a $170.5 million decrease in residential mortgage loans and a $4.4 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, offset by an $11.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $2.3 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $237.7 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $5.0 million and $4.6 million at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The significant increase in loans held for sale during the third quarter of 2025 was done to provide the liquidity needed for the upcoming First IC merger.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.6 million, or 0.1%, compared to total deposits of $2.69 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $30.0 million, or 1.1%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in total deposits at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025 was due to a $15.9 million increase in money market accounts (including a $4.3 million decrease in brokered money market accounts) and a $15.7 million increase in time deposits, offset by a $23.3 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $4.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $271,000 decrease in savings accounts.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $544.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $548.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $552.5 million at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 20.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 and 20.3% at September 30, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.14 billion at June 30, 2025 and $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 79.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 79.6% at June 30, 2025 and 79.7% at September 30, 2024.

Uninsured deposits were 26.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2025, compared to 25.1% and 23.6% at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. As of September 30, 2025, we had $1.29 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($657.8 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($575.7 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $52.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $543,000 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $129,000 during the second quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $582,000 during the third quarter of 2024. The credit provision recorded during the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the decrease in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the decrease in general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as a large amount of residential mortgage loans were moved from loans held for investment to loans held for sale during the third quarter of 2025. These decreases were partially offset by the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial real estate loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the third quarter of 2025 was 0.03%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2025 and 0.00% for the third quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.0 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.2 million from $15.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $1.9 million from $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025 was due to a $1.4 million decrease in nonaccrual loans offset by a $175,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.60% at both June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 137.66% at September 30, 2025, compared to 129.76% at June 30, 2025 and 129.85% at September 30, 2024, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes "return on average equity", which excludes average accumulated other comprehensive income and merger-related expenses. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, increasing insurance costs, changes in interest rates, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposits, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; risks associated with the proposed merger of First IC with the Company (the "Proposed Merger"), including (a) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Proposed Merger is less than or different from expectations, (b) disruption from the Proposed Merger with customer, supplier, or employee relationships, (c) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between the Company and First IC, (d) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Proposed Merger may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities, (e) the failure of the conditions to the Proposed Merger to be satisfied, (f) the risks related to the integration of the combined businesses, including the risk that the integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (g) the diversion of management time on merger-related issues, (h) the ability of the Company to effectively manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the Proposed Merger, (i) the risks associated with the Company's pursuit of future acquisitions, (j) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (k) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the Proposed Merger, (l) the Company's ability to successfully execute its various business strategies, including its ability to execute on potential acquisition opportunities, (m) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the Proposed Merger, and (n) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; the effects of war or other conflicts; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Farid Tan Lucas Stewart President Chief Financial Officer 770-455-4978 678-580-6414 [email protected] [email protected]

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 54,003

$ 54,049

$ 52,519

$ 52,614

$ 53,833

$ 160,571

$ 160,299

Interest expense



22,211



21,871



21,965



22,554



23,544



66,047



72,213

Net interest income



31,792



32,178



30,554



30,060



30,289



94,524



88,086

Provision for credit losses



(543)



129



135



202



582



(279)



314

Noninterest income



6,178



5,733



5,456



5,321



6,615



17,367



17,742

Noninterest expense



14,674



14,113



13,799



14,326



13,660



42,586



39,053

Income tax expense



6,569



6,843



5,779



4,618



5,961



19,191



18,192

Net income



17,270



16,826



16,297



16,235



16,701



50,393



48,269

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.68

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 1.98

$ 1.91

Diluted income per share

$ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.65

$ 1.96

$ 1.89

Dividends per share

$ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.20

$ 0.71

$ 0.60

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 17.46

$ 17.08

$ 16.85

$ 16.59

$ 16.07

$ 17.46

$ 16.07

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,537,746



25,537,746



25,402,782



25,402,782



25,331,916



25,537,746



25,331,916

Weighted average diluted shares



25,811,422



25,715,206



25,707,989



25,659,483



25,674,858



25,735,688



25,591,072

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.89 %

1.87 %

1.85 %

1.82 %

1.86 %

1.87 %

1.80 % Return on average equity



15.69



15.74



15.67



15.84



16.26



15.70



16.27

Dividend payout ratio



37.23



35.01



36.14



36.18



30.58



36.13



31.66

Yield on total loans



6.37



6.49



6.40



6.31



6.43



6.42



6.41

Yield on average earning assets



6.24



6.34



6.31



6.25



6.36



6.30



6.36

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities



3.42



3.39



3.48



3.55



3.69



3.43



3.77

Cost of interest-bearing deposits



3.28



3.25



3.36



3.45



3.61



3.30



3.74

Net interest margin



3.68



3.77



3.67



3.57



3.58



3.71



3.50

Efficiency ratio(1)



38.65



37.23



38.32



40.49



37.01



38.06



36.90

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.03 %

0.01 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

(0.00) % Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO



0.47



0.49



0.59



0.58



0.51



0.47



0.51

ACL to nonperforming loans



137.66



129.76



110.52



104.08



129.85



137.66



129.85

ACL to loans held for investment



0.60



0.60



0.59



0.59



0.60



0.60



0.60

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



110.19 %

116.34 %

114.73 %

115.66 %

113.67 %

110.19 %

113.67 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



20.22



20.41



19.73



19.60



20.29



20.22



20.29

Investment securities to assets



0.94



0.93



0.93



0.77



0.81



0.94



0.81

Common equity to assets



12.29



12.06



11.69



11.72



11.41



12.29



11.41

Leverage ratio



12.21



11.91



11.76



11.57



11.12



12.21



11.12

Common equity tier 1 ratio



19.93



19.91



19.23



19.17



19.12



19.93



19.12

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



19.93



19.91



19.23



19.17



19.12



19.93



19.12

Total risk-based capital ratio



20.74



20.78



20.09



20.05



20.03



20.74



20.03

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 538,675

$ 559,112

$ 537,590

$ 527,039

$ 556,442

$ 538,675

$ 556,442

Mortgage loan production



168,562



93,156



91,122



103,250



122,355



352,840



310,427

Mortgage loan sales



18,248



54,309



40,051



-



54,193



112,608



187,490

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others



460,720



480,867



474,143



479,669



487,359



460,720



487,359

SBA loan production



17,777



29,337



20,012



35,730



35,839



67,126



55,533

SBA loan sales



13,415



20,707



16,579



19,236



28,858



50,701



52,923

______________________________________________ (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.



















METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of the Quarter Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 213,941

$ 273,596

$ 272,317

$ 236,338

$ 278,752 Federal funds sold



13,217



12,415



12,738



13,537



12,462 Cash and cash equivalents



227,158



286,011



285,055



249,875



291,214 Equity securities



18,605



18,481



18,440



10,300



10,568 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



15,365



15,030



15,426



17,391



18,206 Loans held for investment



2,960,436



3,121,534



3,132,535



3,157,935



3,087,826 Allowance for credit losses



(17,940)



(18,748)



(18,592)



(18,744)



(18,589) Loans less allowance for credit losses



2,942,496



3,102,786



3,113,943



3,139,191



3,069,237 Loans held for sale



237,682



4,988



34,532



-



4,598 Accrued interest receivable



16,912



16,528



16,498



15,858



15,667 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



22,693



22,693



22,693



20,251



20,251 Premises and equipment, net



17,836



17,872



18,045



18,276



18,158 Operating lease right-of-use asset



7,712



8,197



7,906



7,850



7,171 Foreclosed real estate, net



919



744



1,707



427



1,515 SBA servicing asset, net



6,988



6,823



7,167



7,274



7,309 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,662



1,676



1,476



1,409



1,296 Bank owned life insurance



75,148



74,520



73,900



73,285



72,670 Interest rate derivatives



9,435



12,656



17,166



21,790



18,895 Other assets



28,852



26,683



25,771



10,868



12,451 Total assets

$ 3,629,463

$ 3,615,688

$ 3,659,725

$ 3,594,045

$ 3,569,206































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 544,439

$ 548,906

$ 539,975

$ 536,276

$ 552,472 Interest-bearing deposits



2,148,645



2,140,587



2,197,055



2,200,522



2,170,648 Total deposits



2,693,084



2,689,493



2,737,030



2,736,798



2,723,120 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



425,000



425,000



425,000



375,000



375,000 Operating lease liability



7,704



8,222



7,962



7,940



7,295 Accrued interest payable



3,567



3,438



3,487



3,498



3,593 Other liabilities



54,220



53,435



58,277



49,456



53,013 Total liabilities

$ 3,183,575

$ 3,179,588

$ 3,231,756

$ 3,172,692

$ 3,162,021































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



-



-



-



-



- Common stock



255



255



254



254



253 Additional paid-in capital



51,151



50,212



49,645



49,216



47,481 Retained earnings



390,971



380,046



369,110



358,704



348,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,511



5,587



8,960



13,179



11,108 Total shareholders' equity



445,888



436,100



427,969



421,353



407,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,629,463

$ 3,615,688

$ 3,659,725

$ 3,594,045

$ 3,569,206

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including fees

$ 50,975

$ 50,936

$ 50,253

$ 49,790

$ 50,336

$ 152,164

$ 150,980 Other investment income



2,884



2,970



2,126



2,663



3,417



7,980



9,175 Federal funds sold



144



143



140



161



80



427



144 Total interest income



54,003



54,049



52,519



52,614



53,833



160,571



160,299











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



17,799



17,496



17,977



18,618



19,602



53,272



61,442 FHLB advances and other borrowings



4,412



4,375



3,988



3,936



3,942



12,775



10,771 Total interest expense



22,211



21,871



21,965



22,554



23,544



66,047



72,213











































Net interest income



31,792



32,178



30,554



30,060



30,289



94,524



88,086











































Provision for credit losses



(543)



129



135



202



582



(279)



314











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



32,335



32,049



30,419



29,858



29,707



94,803



87,772











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



551



505



500



563



531



1,556



1,510 Other service charges, commissions and fees



2,376



1,620



1,596



1,748



1,915



5,592



5,100 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



166



579



399



-



526



1,144



1,925 Mortgage servicing income, net



516



781



618



690



422



1,915



1,758 Gain on sale of SBA loans



558



643



658



811



1,083



1,859



2,134 SBA servicing income, net



1,203



642



913



956



1,231



2,758



3,287 Other income



808



963



772



553



907



2,543



2,028 Total noninterest income



6,178



5,733



5,456



5,321



6,615



17,367



17,742











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



8,953



8,554



8,493



9,277



8,512



26,000



23,930 Occupancy and equipment



1,410



1,380



1,417



1,406



1,430



4,207



4,118 Data Processing



394



329



345



335



311



1,068



958 Advertising



161



149



167



160



145



477



474 Other expenses



3,756



3,701



3,377



3,148



3,262



10,834



9,573 Total noninterest expense



14,674



14,113



13,799



14,326



13,660



42,586



39,053











































Income before provision for income taxes



23,839



23,669



22,076



20,853



22,662



69,584



66,461 Provision for income taxes



6,569



6,843



5,779



4,618



5,961



19,191



18,192 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 17,270

$ 16,826

$ 16,297

$ 16,235

$ 16,701

$ 50,393

$ 48,269

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES























































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 219,283

$ 2,760

4.99 % $ 231,803

$ 2,848

4.93 % $ 220,826

$ 3,308

5.96 % Investment securities



36,960



268

2.88



37,040



265

2.87



31,309



189

2.40

Total investments



256,243



3,028

4.69



268,843



3,113

4.64



252,135



3,497

5.52

Construction and development



29,130



613

8.35



28,283



580

8.23



14,170



302

8.48

Commercial real estate



812,759



17,239

8.42



807,897



17,612

8.74



740,720



17,132

9.20

Commercial and industrial



71,655



1,600

8.86



71,274



1,544

8.69



64,584



1,593

9.81

Residential real estate



2,261,108



31,480

5.52



2,242,456



31,137

5.57



2,295,573



31,267

5.42

Consumer and other



327



43

52.17



365



63

69.23



394



42

42.41

Gross loans(2)



3,174,979



50,975

6.37



3,150,275



50,936

6.49



3,115,441



50,336

6.43

Total earning assets



3,431,222



54,003

6.24



3,419,118



54,049

6.34



3,367,576



53,833

6.36

Noninterest-earning assets



193,365













199,302













207,093











Total assets



3,624,587













3,618,420













3,574,669











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



188,576



1,476

3.11



162,810



1,089

2.68



119,759



770

2.56

Money market deposits



974,500



6,480

2.64



1,032,754



6,815

2.65



982,517



6,156

2.49

Time deposits



986,719



9,843

3.96



966,678



9,592

3.98



1,057,956



12,676

4.77

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,149,795



17,799

3.28



2,162,242



17,496

3.25



2,160,232



19,602

3.61

Borrowings



425,000



4,412

4.12



426,173



4,375

4.12



375,677



3,942

4.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,574,795



22,211

3.42



2,588,415



21,871

3.39



2,535,909



23,544

3.69

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



538,755













529,130













542,939











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



74,418













72,231













87,156











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



613,173













601,361













630,095











Shareholders' equity



436,619













428,644













408,665











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,624,587











$ 3,618,420











$ 3,574,669











Net interest income







$ 31,792











$ 32,178











$ 30,289





Net interest spread













2.82













2.95













2.67

Net interest margin













3.68













3.77













3.58

______________________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







































Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 203,740

$ 7,706

5.06 % $ 187,398

$ 8,729

6.22 % Investment securities



35,363



701

2.65



31,428



590

2.51

Total investments



239,103



8,407

4.70



218,826



9,319

5.69

Construction and development



26,933



1,673

8.31



16,871



1,127

8.92

Commercial real estate



800,301



51,008

8.52



731,573



50,270

9.18

Commercial and industrial



71,905



4,732

8.80



66,116



4,894

9.89

Residential real estate



2,270,373



94,603

5.57



2,332,271



94,565

5.42

Consumer and other



323



148

61.26



311



124

53.26

Gross loans(2)



3,169,835



152,164

6.42



3,147,142



150,980

6.41

Total earning assets



3,408,938



160,571

6.30



3,365,968



160,299

6.36

Noninterest-earning assets



196,632













214,756











Total assets



3,605,570













3,580,724











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



168,503



3,516

2.79



140,539



2,852

2.71

Money market deposits



1,005,777



19,617

2.61



1,019,394



21,984

2.88

Time deposits



986,618



30,139

4.08



1,034,256



36,606

4.73

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,160,898



53,272

3.30



2,194,189



61,442

3.74

Borrowings



413,853



12,775

4.13



362,965



10,771

3.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,574,751



66,047

3.43



2,557,154



72,213

3.77

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



529,075













536,807











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



72,709













90,459











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



601,784













627,266











Shareholders' equity



429,035













396,304











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,605,570











$ 3,580,724











Net interest income







$ 94,524











$ 88,086





Net interest spread













2.87













2.59

Net interest margin













3.71













3.50

______________________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA

























































As of the Quarter Ended





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$ 32,415

1.1 % $ 30,149

1.0 % $ 28,403

0.9 % $ 21,569

0.7 % $ 16,539

0.5 % Commercial real estate



814,464

27.5



803,384

25.7



792,149

25.2



762,033

24.1



738,929

23.9

Commercial and industrial



69,430

2.3



73,832

2.3



71,518

2.3



78,220

2.5



63,606

2.1

Residential real estate



2,050,858

69.1



2,221,316

71.0



2,248,028

71.6



2,303,234

72.7



2,276,210

73.5

Consumer and other



325

-



200

-



67

-



260

-



215

-

Gross loans held for investment

$ 2,967,492

100.0 % $ 3,128,881

100.0 % $ 3,140,165

100.0 % $ 3,165,316

100.0 % $ 3,095,499

100.0 % Unearned income



(7,056)







(7,347)







(7,630)







(7,381)







(7,673)





Allowance for credit losses



(17,940)







(18,748)







(18,592)







(18,744)







(18,589)





Net loans held for investment

$ 2,942,496





$ 3,102,786





$ 3,113,943





$ 3,139,191





$ 3,069,237







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,032

$ 14,448

$ 16,823

$ 18,010

$ 14,316

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



-



-



-



-



-

Total non-performing loans



13,032



14,448



16,823



18,010



14,316

Other real estate owned



919



744



1,707



427



1,515

Total non-performing assets

$ 13,951

$ 15,192

$ 18,530

$ 18,437

$ 15,831



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment



0.44 %

0.46 %

0.54 %

0.57 %

0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.38



0.42



0.51



0.51



0.44

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



137.66



129.76



110.52



104.08



129.85



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,748

$ 18,592

$ 18,744

$ 18,589

$ 17,960

$ 18,744

$ 18,112

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Commercial real estate



110



62



(1)



-



-



171



(83)

Commercial and industrial



117



(2)



170



99



24



285



20

Residential real estate



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Consumer and other



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



227



60



169



99



24



456



(63)

Provision for loan losses



(581)



216



17



254



653



(348)



414

Balance, end of period

$ 17,940

$ 18,748

$ 18,592

$ 18,744

$ 18,589

$ 17,940

$ 18,589

Total loans at end of period(1)

$ 2,967,492

$ 3,128,881

$ 3,140,165

$ 3,165,316

$ 3,095,499

$ 2,967,492

$ 3,095,499

Average loans(1)

$ 3,121,079

$ 3,130,515

$ 3,167,085

$ 3,135,093

$ 3,113,142

$ 3,134,252

$ 3,122,273

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



0.03 %

0.01 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

(0.00) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.60



0.60



0.59



0.59



0.60



0.60



0.60

______________________________________________ (1) Excludes loans held for sale.















SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.