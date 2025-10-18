Anzeige
Samstag, 18.10.2025
Denison erreicht neues 52 Wochen Hoch - Könnte ihr Joint Venture Partner Cosa der Nächste sein?
WKN: A111B0 | ISIN: CNE100000GS4
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.10.2025 16:30 Uhr
61 Leser
EVE Energy Advances Saudi Vision 2030 at Solar & Storage LIVE KSA 2025

WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 12 to 14, 2025, EVE Energy presented its comprehensive energy storage portfolio at Solar & Storage LIVE KSA 2025 in Saudi Arabia. To address local grid instability and extreme heat, the company featured a high C-rate 5MWh system alongside two C&I solutions: the 261kWh all-in-one cabinet and the 836kWh split modular cabinet. These innovations deliver robust support for the Middle East's energy transition. The diverse lineup underscores EVE's ability to meet precise market needs while advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

5MWh High-C-Rate ESS Enhances Grid Stability

As Saudi Arabia's energy structure evolves, grid instability, extreme temperatures, and load fluctuations remain key challenges. EVE's 5MWh-315-1P energy storage system delivers real-time grid response and optimized power dispatch, effectively balancing peak-valley demand and improving renewable energy utilization.

Featuring laminated cells with low internal resistance, the system reduces auxiliary power use and maintains a temperature differential of =5°C at the system level and =3°C at the Pack level-even under 1P high-power operation. This ensures reliable performance in high-temperature environments. The standardized 20-foot container simplifies transport and deployment, shortening project timelines and speeding returns.

Modular Innovation for Flexible C&I ESS Deployment

To meet varied commercial and industrial demand, EVE offers the 261kWh Outdoor All-in-One Cabinet and the 836kWh Split Modular Cabinet. The 261kWh model supports plug-and-play setup and scalable capacity, ideal for industrial parks and data centers.

Designed for overseas shipping and larger-scale applications, the 836kWh Mr.Brick adopts a "divide and conquer" structure that raises energy density per unit area by 65% and cuts footprint by 37%, boosting deployment efficiency. Its "thermal-electric separation" and "liquid-electric separation" designs form a triple-layer safety system for reliable operation.

EVE also displayed solutions across Utility ESS, C&I ESS, Telecom ESS, Residential ESS, consumer batteries, and smart meters-demonstrating comprehensive, technology-driven support for Saudi Arabia's energy transition from grid to customer.

Looking ahead, EVE will continue advancing technology and local partnerships, delivering tailored storage solutions that help achieve Saudi Vision 2030 and build a cleaner, more efficient energy future across the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799734/image_5024968_40575209.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799735/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799736/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-advances-saudi-vision-2030-at-solar--storage-live-ksa-2025-302588203.html

