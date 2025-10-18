Anzeige
WKN: A41H07 | ISIN: US8549362007 | Ticker-Symbol: W3T0
NASDAQ
17.10.25 | 21:58
5,300 US-Dollar
+1,53 % +0,080
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
18.10.2025 19:50 Uhr
177 Leser
New to The Street Show #694 to Broadcast Tonight at 6:30 PM EST as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV Featuring Stardust Power, Spartan Equipment, Roadzen, Aeries Technology, and XION

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 18, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running business television brands airing as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television (6:30 PM EST) and Fox Business, announces the broadcast of its 694th episode tonight.

This week's lineup features Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST), Spartan Equipment, Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN), Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT), and XION - each showcasing their latest innovations and growth strategies to millions of U.S. households.

Sponsored Commercials during the program include segments from Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACXP), Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR), Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN), The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM), and PetVivo Holdings OTCQB:PETV).

The New to The Street platform continues to provide nationwide exposure through its combined television broadcasts, powerful YouTube channel, and expansive social media reach, offering companies a predictable and impactful way to connect with investors and consumers alike.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting weekly across major networks including Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. Since 2009, the show has produced more than 2000 interviews and company spotlights filmed from the Nasdaq MarketSite, NYSE, and other iconic locations.

The program blends sponsored programming, earned media, and outdoor advertising, delivering unmatched visibility through its television reach, 3.5M+ YouTube subscribers, and one of the largest social media footprints in the financial media industry.

New to The Street is widely recognized for its flagship segment "Opportunities To Consider", providing a trusted platform for public and private companies to share their stories with a global investor audience.

For more information, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-%23694-to-broadcast-tonight-at-6-30-pm-est-as-sponsored-p-1088999

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
