

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for GDP and September data for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.



GDP is expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year, easing from 1.1 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year in Q2. Industrial production is tipped to rise 5.0 percent on year, down from 5.2 percent in August. Sales are seen higher by an annual 2.9 percent, down from 3.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to rise 0.2 percent on year, down from 0.5 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.3 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q3 numbers for consumer prices; in the three months prior, inflation was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see September data for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed on Monday for Diwali and will re-open on Tuesday.



