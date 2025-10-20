

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY, BIOVF, SOBI.ST) or Sobi announced that it raised its outlook for 2025. As part of this update, the company will adjust its financial reporting schedule and now plans to release its third-quarter report on Monday, 20 October 2025 at 08:00 am CEST.



For the third quarter of 2025, Sobi reported group revenue of 7.776 billion Swedish kronor, representing a 21 percent increase at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by strong in-market performance of key products, including Altuvoct, Doptelet, and Gamifant.



The adjusted EBITA margin for the quarter reached 47 percent, supported by lower-than-expected research and development spending. This outcome highlights the company's disciplined cost management and the positive impact of organizational changes implemented during the second quarter of 2025.



Looking ahead, Sobi now anticipates full-year revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates, an upgrade from its previous forecast of high single-digit growth. The adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be in the mid-to-high 30 percent range of revenue, compared to the earlier projection of mid-30s.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News