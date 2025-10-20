Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") spokesperson, CEO Martin Kepman, stressed the urgency of establishing a North American battery materials supply chain due to China's recently imposed stringent export controls on critical minerals.

China's new export control regulations, taking effect November 8, 2025, impose export controls on high-performance lithium-ion batteries, cathode materials, including lithium iron phosphate (LFP), ternary precursors, and lithium-rich manganese-based materials, as well as graphite anode materials and key production technologies.

Kepman stated, "These measures represent a significant escalation in China's control over the export of critical materials essential to global EV, battery energy storage system (BESS) and defence industries. The restrictions are expected to disrupt international supply chains and accelerate the push for North American and European self-sufficiency in battery material production."

He added, "China's latest export controls underscore the urgency of establishing a secure and independent North American battery materials supply chain. Manganese X's Battery Hill manganese project, located in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, is a vital step towards ensuring a domestic production of high-purity manganese (HPMSM) - a key ingredient in next-generation EV cathode chemistries such as lithium manganese-rich (LMR), lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)."

Manganese X, with its Battery Hill manganese deposit, is strategically positioned to help fill this emerging supply gap. The Company's mission has long been to supply ethically sourced, high-quality manganese materials for the North American EV and energy storage markets, reducing dependency on foreign - particularly Chinese - processing capacity.

Manganese is an increasingly critical component in high-performance and cost-efficient EV batteries. The addition of manganese chemistries enhances energy density, stability, and range - properties now sought after by leading battery and automotive manufacturers worldwide.

"The geopolitical landscape for critical minerals is shifting rapidly," said Kepman. "Our goal is to position Manganese X as a cornerstone supplier of North American high purity manganese, fully aligned with government initiatives promoting energy security, economic resilience, and clean technology leadership."

As nations adjust to these new trade dynamics, Manganese X remains committed to supporting the growth of a sustainable, transparent, and regionally secure EV battery and back up energy ecosystem across North America.

