Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A40V4P | ISIN: US10319B3087
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
33 Leser
American Battery Materials Inc.: American Battery Materials Appoints Creighton Reed as Advisor

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / American Battery Materials Inc. ("American Battery Materials" or the "Company") (OTCID:BLTH), a U.S.-based lithium and magnesium producer focused on sustainable extraction through Direct Lithium / Mineral Extraction ("DLE / DME"), today announced the appointment of Creighton Reed to its Advisory Board Company.

Mr. Reed brings experience in government affairs, national security, and public-sector advisory work. He has served in advisory roles supporting initiatives related to defense and industrial policy and has worked with organizations engaged in federal programs and public-private partnerships.

American Battery Materials is currently pursuing opportunities related to federal programs and initiatives supporting domestic critical mineral development. Mr. Reed's background will support the Company's efforts to understand and engage with applicable regulatory and policy frameworks.

Mr. Reed is a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business as well as a BA from Harvard University in Boston, MA.

"We are pleased to welcome Creighton as an advisor to American Battery Materials," said David Graber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His experience working in and around government and national security matters complements our focus on reinforcing our critical minerals supply chain which is a critical link in our defense industrial base."

"I am pleased to join American Battery Materials as an advisor," said Mr. Reed. "The Company's focus on responsible domestic resource development represents an important opportunity for U.S. industry and our supply chain resilience. Our ability to support our armed forces and deter adversaries is a critical long-term domestic focus, which ABM can be a key part of."

About American Battery Materials Inc.
American Battery Materials Inc. is an environmentally responsible minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a leading U.S. producer of lithium and magnesium through Direct Lithium / Mineral Extraction (DLE / DME). The Company is advancing development at its Lisbon Valley Project in Utah and is focused on strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

For Media Inquiries:
American Battery Materials, Inc.
500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 400
Greenwich, CT 06830
+1 800-998-7962
ir@americanbatterymaterials.com

SOURCE: American Battery Materials Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-battery-materials-appoints-creighton-reed-as-advisor-1144766

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
