Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced the signing by an affiliate of Lone Star Fund X, LP of a binding agreement to sell Xella Group ("Xella"), a leading provider of walling solutions, to Holcim, the leading partner for sustainable construction. The transaction values Xella at approximately €1.85 billion.

Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, Xella is a European provider of efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell, operating brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor. The company employs more than 4,000 team members.

In partnership with Lone Star, Xella has taken significant strides in recent years to optimize its offering by strategically focusing the business on walling solutions, while also enhancing its commercial and digital capabilities. Under Lone Star's stewardship, Xella has also continued to progress its sustainability initiatives. Today, the business stands as a market leader in its sector with a strong reputation for a people-first culture and a commitment to sustainable processes and products.

"We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Holcim as it is a validation of the incredible work that Xella has undertaken to further establish itself as a leader in walling solutions," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "Since we first partnered with Xella, we have seen the business focus on product enhancement, accelerate innovation and realign its operations to drive performance. We believe that the business has a great future given the platform it has built, and we are confident that Holcim is the right partner for Xella going forward."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances, and expected to close H2 2026.

