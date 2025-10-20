

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Current account from the euro area and producer prices from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for September. Economists expect producer prices to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent fall in August.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account data. The current account surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 22.5 billion in August from EUR 27.7 billion in July.



In the meantime, industrial output and producer prices from Poland are due.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output for August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



