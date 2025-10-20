Anzeige
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaZest Plc - Holdings in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2025

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Holdings in Company

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, has received notification that Mr. Darren Smith now holds 122,272,000 ordinary shares, representing 7.21 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and voting rights.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Noyce

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/


