MediaZest Plc - Placing to raise £215,000

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

This Announcement does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in respect of any securities and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision in respect of MediaZest plc or other evaluation of any securities of MediaZest plc or any other entity and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any such securities.

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 14 of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU No.596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2020 ("UK MAR"). In addition, market soundings (as defined in UK MAR) were taken in respect of certain of the matters contained in this Announcement, with the result that certain persons became aware of such inside information, as permitted by UK MAR. Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and such persons shall therefore cease to be in possession of inside information.

5 February 2026

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Placing to raise £215,000

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it has raised £215,000 (before expenses) by means of a Placing (the "Placing") via the issue of 358,334,950 ordinary shares of 0.01p in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to new and existing investors (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 0.06 pence per Placing Share (the "Issue Price").

Details of the Placing

MediaZest has raised £215,000 (before expenses), via the Placing of 358,334,950 Placing Shares each at the Issue Price to both new and existing investors.

The net proceeds of the Placing will be used for general working capital purposes, as the Company builds upon recent progress of new client wins and project roll outs.

The Board is delighted to welcome Dr Graham Cooley as a new significant shareholder in the Company. Dr Cooley has subscribed for 166,666,650 Placing Shares, equating to 8.11% of MediaZest's issued share capital, as enlarged by the Placing.

Geoff Robertson, Group Chief Executive of MediaZest plc, commented:

"This Placing will allow the Group to focus on further growth, underpinned by our recent new client wins and project roll outs. We would like to thank our long-term shareholders and our new significant cornerstone investor for their support. Financial Year 2026 has begun strongly, and we look forward to providing further updates with our Full Year results expected to be released later this month."

Related Party Transaction

Oberon Investments Limited ("Oberon"), a substantial shareholder in the Company, has subscribed for 83,333,300 Placing Shares in the Placing. The Directors of the Company (all of whom are regarded as being independent of Oberon), having consulted with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, the Company's nominated adviser, consider that Oberon's participation in the Placing is fair and reasonable in so far as shareholders are concerned.

Admission to trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

The Fundraise is conditional on the admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange, and it is expected that Admission will be effective at 8.00 am on or around 9 February 2026.

The Placing Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 2,054,760,724 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 2,054,760,724. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company following Admission.

The Placing was undertaken by the Company's joint broker Hybridan LLP.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell / Adam Cowl Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/