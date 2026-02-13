MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
13 February 2026
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")
Holdings in Company
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, has received notification that Mr Darren Smith now holds 172,272,000 ordinary shares, representing 8.38 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and voting rights.
For further information please contact:
MediaZest Plc
www.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer
via Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341
Claire Louise Noyce
Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth
Alice Woodings
Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /
+44 (0)7407 804 654
About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.
MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/
4307051_0.jpeg