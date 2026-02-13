Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52
13.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

A close-up of a logo

13 February 2026

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Holdings in Company

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, has received notification that Mr Darren Smith now holds 172,272,000 ordinary shares, representing 8.38 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and voting rights.

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Hybridan LLP (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/



