Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETG1 | ISIN: NO0010272065 | Ticker-Symbol: X5A
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 10:50
0,123 Euro
-2,38 % -0,003
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMSC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMSC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,13809:00
0,1240,12809:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMSC
AMSC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMSC ASA0,123-2,38 %
CREACTIVES GROUP SPA2,4600,00 %
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LTD1,550-1,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.