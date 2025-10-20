Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2025

The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2025



Das Instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2025

The instrument GHK BMG4069C1486 GREAT EAGLE HLDGS HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2025



Das Instrument 67Q IT0005408593 CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2025

The instrument 67Q IT0005408593 CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.10.2025





