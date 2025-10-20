

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.7909 against the euro and 98.48 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.7934 and 97.87, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6515 and 0.9126 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6497 and 0.9110, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.93 against the loonie.



