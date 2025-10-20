

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 4-day highs of 86.79 against the yen and 2.0315 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 86.27 and 2.0347, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.5744 and 1.1333 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5727 and 1.1346, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 2.01 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.12 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News