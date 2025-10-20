

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.4006 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day high of 107.93 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.4021 and 107.44, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.6335 from a recent low of 1.6357.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the greenback, 109.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



