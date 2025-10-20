Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023
17.10.25 | 17:07
56,43 Euro
-0,34 % -0,19
20.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: AP Pension selects Cognizant for BPO and RPA-services as part of multi-year transformation

Through the new collaboration, Cognizant will deliver business process outsourcing and RPA-services to AP Pension with the aim to strengthen capacity, improve efficiency and provide an even better customer experience.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a new partnership with AP Pension, one of Denmark's leading life and pension companies. The collaboration encompasses Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and optimization of selected administrative processes, aimed at enhancing AP Pension's capacity to undertake a comprehensive transformation in the coming years.

New Cognizant Logo

Cognizant will deliver services from its Nordic-speaking Center of Excellence in Vilnius, Lithuania, its European hub for insurance and automation services. By adding additional capacity and expertise, Cognizant will help AP Pension manage increased workloads, free up internal resources for strategic tasks, and, at the same time, strengthen the overall customer experience.

Janni Bové Schou, Chief Commercial Officer at AP Pension says: "This agreement provides us with the extra capacity we need to deliver on our transformation journey - without compromising the quality for our customers. By partnering with Cognizant, we can free up internal resources to focus on strategic initiatives, while also strengthening efficiency in our daily operations."

Thomas Djursø, Country Manager at Cognizant Denmark, says: "We are proud to be chosen as a partner by AP Pension. This collaboration is proof of our strong position in BPO in Denmark. With our experience and capabilities, we will help AP Pension scale efficiently, optimise processes, faster time-to-market and create even better customer experiences."

About AP Pension
AP Pension is a customer-owned pension company offering pension and insurance solutions to both private individuals and businesses. We focus on delivering competitive pension products, high customer service, and attractive returns to our members.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernise technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. Learn more at www.cognizant.com or follow us on @Cognizant.

For more information, please contact:

AP Pension: Tina Baggesgaard Kristensen, Head of Strategy & Communications, tbk@appension.dk

Cognizant: Sarah Douglas, Head of Communications EMEA & APJ, sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ap-pension-selects-cognizant-for-bpo-and-rpa-services-as-part-of-multi-year-transformation-302587847.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
