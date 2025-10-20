

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to nearly a 2-week low of 190.54 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 189.95.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 176.37, 203.11 and 151.20 from last week's closing quotes of 175.52, 202.24 and 150.64, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 192.00 against the franc, 178.00 against the euro, 205.00 against the pound and 153.00 against the greenback.



