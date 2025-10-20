Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:09
0,874 Euro
-6,62 % -0,062
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9060,97209:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group holdings increased with 5.12 BTC

Fragbite Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has completed purchases of app. 5.12 bitcoin at an average price of SEK 1,012,163 per BTC. The Company's holdings are now at a total of app. 24.88 BTC.

THE COMPANY'S BITCOIN HOLDINGS

NEW PURCHASE
Amount purchasedapp. 5.12 BTC
Average purchase priceapp. 1,012,163 SEK
Total purchase considerationapp. 5,182,546 SEK


ACCUMULATED HOLDINGS
Total amountapp. 24.88 BTC
Average purchase price (by date of purchases made)app. 1,114,651 SEK
Value of total holdings (per latest quarterly report date)N/A*

* Moving forward, Fragbite Group will be including the latest reported book value of BTC holdings in SEK. No financial report has yet been published after the inclusion of BTC on the balance sheet, the next upcoming report is the interim report for the third quarter 2025.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long-term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
ir@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.