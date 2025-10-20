Mildef Group AB: MilDef opens Bastionen. A strategic capacity increase for enhanced defense capabilities

MilDef is now opening the doors to a new property in Rosersberg, north of Stockholm, named Bastionen. The 6,500 square meter office and production space, tailored to the business, quadruples MilDef's capacity in integration services and opens up for larger and more complex assignments for customers in defense and security.

To meet the growing demand for integration services that strengthen defense capabilities in Sweden and for allied partners, MilDef decided last year to expand its production capacity in the Stockholm region. The purpose-built property has now been completed on schedule by LEJE Fastigheter AB. MilDef has moved in just as Sweden's defense capabilities are being rapidly upgraded.

"This is undoubtedly a milestone in MilDef's expansion, and we are seeing a sharp increase in demand for larger and more complex deliveries. The capacity increase in Rosersberg is a proactive step to future-proof our capabilities and enable us to deliver on a larger scale with high quality and delivery reliability," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

Bastionen provides the conditions for conducting advanced system integration in high volumes, a key component for future deliveries in total defense and security-critical systems. The property offers business-adapted production and offices with a focus on business needs and an attractive working environment.

"Bastionen enables us to further scale up our ability to deliver complete, customized solutions. The market is increasingly demanding comprehensive solutions rather than individual components. This creates a natural hub for the part of the business that works with the Swedish market," says Erik Buhre, Head of Delivery, MilDef Sweden.

MilDef's initiative is part of the expanded Nordic defense cooperation, as well as a result of the company's understanding of what Swedish NATO membership means for the growing need for technical solutions that are interoperable, standardized, and future-proof.

"We see great synergies in building capacity for cross-border collaboration. Bastionen is a concrete expression of our ambition to be a reliable industrial partner in both national and pan-Nordic projects," says Magnus Hagman, VP Nordics.



The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CEST on October, 20, 2025.



Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.