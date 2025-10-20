Dustin Group AB: Dustin's CEO steps down - Samuel Skott appointed as new CEO

Johan Karlsson has, in agreement with the Board, decided to step down from his role as CEO of Dustin Group AB (publ). At the same time, the Board has appointed Samuel Skott as the new CEO. Samuel Skott will assume the role of CEO on 10 November 2025, and Johan Karlsson will remain available during his 12-month notice period to ensure a smooth handover.

Samuel most recently served as CEO of the technology consultancy HiQ and, prior to that, he held among other positions, the role of CEO of Tele2 Sweden.

- I would like to begin by thanking Johan for his many years in the company's management, where he has been a key driving force in expanding and developing Dustin. Over the past year, he and the rest of the management team have worked hard to improve efficiency and develop the strategy to strengthen the company. Now, when it is time to continue to build Dustin, it is also the right time for a leadership change. I am therefore very pleased that Samuel has chosen to take on the role as Dustin's next CEO. With his commercial focus and strong leadership, he is the right person to take the company forward, says Tomas Franzén, Chairman of the Board at Dustin.

- Dustin has a strong brand in an industry that is close to my heart. I look forward to working with all employees to continue helping our customers stay at the forefront, while we further build and develop the business with a focus on long-term profitable growth, says Samuel Skott, incoming CEO and Group President of Dustin.

- It has been a privilege to be part of taking Dustin from an unlisted Nordic company to the strong position it holds today. The past few years have been challenging, but I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I look forward to following Dustin's continued development, says Johan Karlsson, outgoing CEO and Group President of Dustin.

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication: eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and more than 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has just over 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.