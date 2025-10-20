Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:10
0,125 Euro
-9,42 % -0,013
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1860,19210:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dustin Group AB: Dustin's CEO steps down - Samuel Skott appointed as new CEO

Johan Karlsson has, in agreement with the Board, decided to step down from his role as CEO of Dustin Group AB (publ). At the same time, the Board has appointed Samuel Skott as the new CEO. Samuel Skott will assume the role of CEO on 10 November 2025, and Johan Karlsson will remain available during his 12-month notice period to ensure a smooth handover.

Samuel most recently served as CEO of the technology consultancy HiQ and, prior to that, he held among other positions, the role of CEO of Tele2 Sweden.

- I would like to begin by thanking Johan for his many years in the company's management, where he has been a key driving force in expanding and developing Dustin. Over the past year, he and the rest of the management team have worked hard to improve efficiency and develop the strategy to strengthen the company. Now, when it is time to continue to build Dustin, it is also the right time for a leadership change. I am therefore very pleased that Samuel has chosen to take on the role as Dustin's next CEO. With his commercial focus and strong leadership, he is the right person to take the company forward, says Tomas Franzén, Chairman of the Board at Dustin.

- Dustin has a strong brand in an industry that is close to my heart. I look forward to working with all employees to continue helping our customers stay at the forefront, while we further build and develop the business with a focus on long-term profitable growth, says Samuel Skott, incoming CEO and Group President of Dustin.

- It has been a privilege to be part of taking Dustin from an unlisted Nordic company to the strong position it holds today. The past few years have been challenging, but I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I look forward to following Dustin's continued development, says Johan Karlsson, outgoing CEO and Group President of Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication: eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 20, 2025.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2024/25 amounted to approximately SEK 20.4 billion and more than 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has just over 2,000 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.