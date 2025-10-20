Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc agrees Turnkey Sportsbook partnership with Dutch online operator Betnation

Multi-year agreement will see the home of premium sports betting solutions deliver its market-leading online sportsbook to Betnation in the regulated Netherlands market

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a multi-year partnership with Dutch online operator Betnation to deliver its comprehensive Turnkey Sportsbook solution in the regulated Netherlands market.



Under the terms of the partnership, Kambi will power Betnation's online sportsbook offering with its award-winning end-to-end sportsbook technology and services, including robust betting engine, advanced trading and risk management capabilities and regulatory compliance expertise.



Having successfully operated an online casino in the Netherlands since October 2022, Betnation will leverage Kambi's proven turnkey capabilities to expand its presence in the online sports betting vertical.



With more than 50 partners globally, Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook has become the sportsbook of choice for operators in regulated markets - combining global scale, cutting-edge technology and flexibility to drive growth, ensure stability and deliver market-leading performance. Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook also offers an extensive range of operator empowerment tools, including price differentiation and player engagement solutions, which enable partners to stand out in competitive markets and deliver a unique sportsbook experience for their players.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "We are delighted to agree this partnership with Betnation as we strengthen our position as the sportsbook partner of choice for operators in regulated betting markets. As Betnation embarks on its next phase of growth, Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook solution offers the flexibility, scalability and performance needed to compete in highly competitive markets like the Netherlands, and we look forward to supporting our new partner's success."



Robert Schouten, CEO of Betnation, added: "Kambi's reputation for excellence, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to regulated markets made them the natural choice as our new sportsbook provider. Their technology and expertise will enable us to provide our customers with a premium betting experience that matches the high standards they already expect from our online casino product."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

andy.roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Betnation

Betnation is a licensed Dutch online gaming operator, live since October 2022 under the Smart Gaming BV license issued by the Netherlands Gambling Authority (Kansspelautoriteit). Betnation offers a secure and transparent online casino experience designed for the local market. The company distinguishes itself through clear communication, visible RTPs and a straightforward approach to iGaming. In 2024, Betnation expanded into online sports betting to deliver a reliable and responsible platform for Dutch players.

Image Attachments

Kambi X Betnation