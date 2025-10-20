

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Georgia's trade deficit decreased in September as exports grew sharply amid a fall in imports, while producer price inflation accelerated further, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The trade deficit dropped to $737.3 million in September from $802.9 million in August. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was $828.5 million.



Exports recovered strongly by 14.2 percent monthly in September after falling 5.9 percent in August. Meanwhile, imports fell at a slower pace of 0.3 percent versus a 3.4 percent decline a month ago.



During the first nine months of the year, the total trade deficit of the country was $8.24 billion compared to $7.42 billion in the same period last year.



Separate official data showed that producer price inflation rose to 4.4 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying prices surged 17.9 percent annually due to higher costs for metal ores, and those for manufactured products climbed 2.6 percent. Prices in the utility sector also logged a double-digit growth of 11.6 percent.



