NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Awarded NOK 120 million order

Trondheim, 20 October 2025

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received a new contract manufacturing order, valued at approximately NOK 120 million from an undisclosed European client in the defence and security sector. Deliveries under the order are scheduled for late 2025 and early 2026. The contract follows another recently received award of approximately NOK 100 million for initial deliveries early first quarter 2026.

"We are proud to see that our strategic partnerships in this domain continue to evolve. In today's complex geopolitical landscape, the strong momentum in the defence and security industry endures. As an industrial scaling partner, we have taken the necessary steps to build capacity and inventory through close collaboration with our clients, ensuring preparedness to deliver as opportunities mature. Positioning ourselves for such opportunities is at the core of our core value number one - We deliver!" says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 650 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 20 October 2025 at 09:00 CEST.