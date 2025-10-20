Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMG8 | ISIN: NO0010856511 | Ticker-Symbol: 4NK
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 15:56
15,940 Euro
-0,75 % -0,120
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORBIT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORBIT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,26016,30012:03
16,26016,30012:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Awarded NOK 120 million order

Trondheim, 20 October 2025

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received a new contract manufacturing order, valued at approximately NOK 120 million from an undisclosed European client in the defence and security sector. Deliveries under the order are scheduled for late 2025 and early 2026. The contract follows another recently received award of approximately NOK 100 million for initial deliveries early first quarter 2026.

"We are proud to see that our strategic partnerships in this domain continue to evolve. In today's complex geopolitical landscape, the strong momentum in the defence and security industry endures. As an industrial scaling partner, we have taken the necessary steps to build capacity and inventory through close collaboration with our clients, ensuring preparedness to deliver as opportunities mature. Positioning ourselves for such opportunities is at the core of our core value number one - We deliver!" says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 650 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 20 October 2025 at 09:00 CEST.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.