WKN: A2PMG8 | ISIN: NO0010856511 | Ticker-Symbol: 4NK
14,24014,44019:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2025 18:06 Uhr
NORBIT ASA: NOK 160 million order for GNSS On-Board Unit deliveries

NORBIT today announces that its segment Connectivity has received a new order for deliveries to the leading European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider Toll4Europe of GNSS On-Board Units.

Deliveries are scheduled for first half of 2026. The total order is estimated to NOK 160 million.

"We are proud to be given the trust from Europe's leading tolling service provider. This repeat order demonstrates the strength of our ability to deliver tailored technology and our strategy to act as a technology partner for our client", says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 650 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 20 November 2025 at 18:00 CET.


