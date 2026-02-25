NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Advanced negotiations regarding a NOK 115 million contract

Trondheim, 25 February 2026

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR is in advanced negotiations with a European client within defence and security regarding an order for contract manufacturing. The expected value of the order is approximately NOK 115 million, to be delivered in second quarter 2026. The potential contract follows another recently received award of approximately NOK 80 million for deliveries in the same quarter.

"The strong activity in the defence and security market continues, and the delivery window remains short once contracts are awarded. This requires preparedness, scalable capacity and disciplined execution. Our strategic expansions have served us well in positioning NORBIT to deliver under these conditions. Agility and trust define successful partnerships in this market. Contributing to solutions that enhance security and resilience gives our work a clear sense of purpose," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 25 February 2026 at 07:15 CET.