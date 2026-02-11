NORBIT ASA: NORBIT - Fourth quarter and preliminary annual results 2025

Trondheim, 11 February 2026

NORBIT delivered record-high revenues of NOK 2.5 billion million for the financial year 2025, with an operating profit (EBIT) for the full-year period at NOK 555.4 million, representing a margin of 22 per cent.

The fourth quarter also set a record, with revenues reaching NOK 791.1 million - an increase of 42 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. The EBIT result for the quarter was NOK 178.4 million, representing a margin of 23 per cent.

The Oceans segment reported revenues of NOK 213.4 million, a 21 per cent decrease from Q4 2024, with an EBIT margin of 26 per cent.

The Connectivity segment reached revenues of NOK 190.2 million, an increase of 25 per cent, and an EBIT margin of 28 per cent.

The Product Innovation & Realization segment achieved a revenue growth of 173 per cent to NOK 407.9 million, with an EBIT margin of 22 per cent.

The board of directors has proposed a dividend of NOK 5.00 per share for the financial year 2025.

- 2025 marked another year of record performance for NORBIT, reflecting consistent progress across all key parameters. All business units delivered strong results, with accumulated growth of 43 per cent. Revenues exceeded NOK 2.5 billion, EBIT amounted to NOK 555 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 22 per cent, and return on capital employed reached 34 per cent. Still, being a development-oriented team, we see room for improvement in several areas.

While another year of record performance provides cause for satisfaction, it is particularly motivating to be part of a team that consistently focuses on what can be improved rather than celebrating results. This mindset applies across all segments, both in the fourth quarter and for the full-year 2025, where we see potential for even stronger performance ahead", says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Outlook for 2026 and beyond

The outlook for NORBIT remains positive, supported by continued high activity in all three business segments. In February 2024, NORBIT set out a strategic roadmap with an ambition to deliver more than NOK 2.75 billion in revenues in 2027 and an EBIT margin around 20 per cent.

The target for 2026 is to deliver more than NOK 3.0 billion in revenues and an EBIT margin improvement compared to the 22 per cent reported in 2025. The targets are supported by growth and improved financial performance through operational leverage, scalability and maintaining cost discipline.

New long-term ambitions toward 2030 will be presented at the second quarter reporting in August.

- Looking into 2026, we are once again on a path to reach our four-year financial targets one year in advance of the initial plan. As a result, we are shaping a new four-year strategic plan toward 2030. The plan will be built around further broadening our product offering and expanding our customer base. We approach this with an opportunity-driven commercial mindset, a broad technology toolbox, and the commitment to turn ambition into results-

We look forward to sharing the targets for NORBIT toward 2030 after the summer", says Weisethaunet.

Attached is the report for the fourth quarter and the presentation material.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 09:00 am CET. The presentation will be hosted by Arctic Securities via a live webcast.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_M2RmNmZlYjMtMmNiOS00ODQ5LTk0NjYtMDYwZDZmYzI5YzY4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22d02701f9-3b23-4b3f-8fce-29ed54632bf8%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2249eee719-db83-4ef4-aca0-334090732543%22%7d

For more information:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com (http://www.norbit.com)

This information counts as insider information and must be disclosed in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act §5-12. This stock exchange announcement was published by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations in NORBIT ASA, 11 February 2026 at 07.00 CET.