

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centrist senator Rodrigo Paz has won Bolivia's presidential run-off.



With vote counting almost over Sunday, Paz secured 54.5 percent of the votes, while his right-wing opponent and former interim President Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga could win only 45.4 percent, reports quoting Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal said.



Victory for the center-right Christian Democratic Party candidate means the end of nearly two decades of rule by the Movement for Socialism, or MAS.



At a time the Latin American country going through economic crisis, Paz promised 'capitalism for all'. The 58 year-old son of former left-wing President Jaime Zamora also pledged to reduce tax rates and tariffs, and to decentralize the national government.



The presidential election was extended to a run-off after none of the candidates were able to garner enough share of the vote needed to secure an outright victory in the first round, held in August.



Rodrigo Paz received 32.8 percent of the votes polled, while Jorge Quiroga came second by securing 26.4 percent.



