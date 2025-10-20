Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today announces it has entered into a purchase agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") to acquire a claim package adjacent to Kodiak's 100% owned MPD Project ("MPD") in Southern British Columbia, expanding the company's landholdings to 357 square kilometres. The newly acquired claims now form part of the MPD Northwest project area where a soil program has been initiated to advance multiple targets.

Highlights:

The claims acquired comprise 13.1 square kilometres adjacent to the MPD Northwest area, including the 12.1 square kilometre Ketch claim block strategically located immediately north and along trend of the Ketchan deposit, a large mineralized zone that has been drilled over 1800 by 500 metres and forms an important part of the Initial Mineral Resource estimate for MPD (see news release June 25, 2025) . Figure 1

The Ketchan deposit is associated with a northwesterly geophysical trend which continues onto the Ketch claim package. Further work will be required to determine if an extension to the Ketchan deposit is present along this trend. Figure 2

The newly acquired claims will also allow Kodiak to expand operations in other prospective areas at MPD Northwest which hosts 24 known mineral occurrences, including six with significant porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization . Figure 1

A soil geochemical program consisting of 2,000 samples is currently being initiated to explore targets on the MPD Northwest claims. The program will investigate historical showings as well as VRIFY AI targets and the area around the Ketchan deposit and is expected to be complete in November.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "Kodiak's strategy to consolidate the MPD district over the past seven years has been key in generating the critical mass to bring this project to fruition and demonstrate that it has the potential to become a major mine in the future. The acquisition of the Ketch claim package is a logical next step, and I am glad we were able to secure these strategically located claims which could potentially host an extension of our Ketchan deposit. I am looking forward to the results of the current soil program which focuses on advancing several promising targets on the prospective MPD Northwest area."

Transaction Details

Kodiak has entered into a property purchase agreement with Eagle Plains an arms-length, Canadian exploration company to acquire a 100% interest in the claim package, subject to the approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. The consideration consists of 300,000 Kodiak shares upon closing of the transaction, and a net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of 2%. Kodiak will retain the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for $1.75 million at any time.







Figure 1: Location Map, Eagle Plains Claims, Southern BC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/270894_7affceba143ceb69_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Ketch Claims and the Ketchen Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/270894_7affceba143ceb69_003full.jpg

Dave Skelton, P.Geo. (AB), Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The Initial Resource estimate for the first four mineralized zones announced in June 2025, has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270894

SOURCE: Kodiak Copper Corp.