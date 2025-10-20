NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of high-resolution airborne Lidar surveys over its 100%-owned Tahami Center and Tahami Southeast zones in the Segovia region of Antioquia, Colombia (Figure 1). The survey covered a combined 1,530 hectares and has already yielded valuable structural and geomorphological insights that will guide upcoming soil sampling, drill platform planning, and geological mapping.

"This data gives us a powerful new lens to understand the architecture of the porphyry systems we are targeting. The structural patterns and geomorphological anomalies we see are textbook indicators, and we are moving rapidly to translate these into high confidence targeting for drill targets," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold.

"With this Lidar survey, we can clearly distinguish the dominant fault systems and potential intrusive centers, which are key controls for porphyry emplacement and epithermal gold vein systems. It's a major technical step forward for the Tahami Center Project," said Ricardo Sierra, VP Exploration.

Survey Overview

Platform & Methodology : Data was acquired using a fixed-wing (Cessna-type) aircraft equipped with high-resolution Lidar instrumentation, optimized for precision terrain modeling in rugged topography.

: Data was acquired using a fixed-wing (Cessna-type) aircraft equipped with high-resolution Lidar instrumentation, optimized for precision terrain modeling in rugged topography. Coverage : Tahami Center 800 hectares Tahami Southeast 730 hectares

:

Initial Interpretation Highlights - Tahami Center

Two dominant structural trends were identified: NW-SE and NE-SW orientations, consistent with regional porphyry emplacement controls.

and orientations, consistent with regional porphyry emplacement controls. A cluster of circular geomorphological anomalies , interpreted as possible surface expressions of intrusive porphyry centers, has been mapped with a footprint of approximately of 2 km x 1.7 km on the south of the property and 1.2 km x 1.2 km at the north (Figure 2).

, interpreted as possible surface expressions of intrusive porphyry centers, has been mapped with a footprint of approximately of 2 km x 1.7 km on the south of the property and at the north (Figure 2). The data has supported the preliminary layout of soil sampling grids, identification of optimal drill platform sites and artisanal miners works, subject to completion of ongoing ground mapping.

Tahami Southeast: Interpretation Pending

Lidar data acquisition at Tahami Southeast has been completed.

Preliminary data delivery is expected within two weeks, after which structural interpretation and anomaly mapping will commence.

Strategic Significance

The Lidar survey represents a critical technical milestone in Quimbaya's systematic exploration strategy. By enhancing the resolution of topographic and structural datasets, the Company is better positioned to vector into mineralized centers with reduced environmental impact and increased geological confidence.

Tahami Southeast represents a newly defined target area, immediately adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia operations. Its inclusion marks a meaningful expansion in the scope and quality of Quimbaya's exploration portfolio, further anchoring the Company in a proven gold-producing district.

Upcoming Milestones for Tahami Center & Southeast

Completion of Lidar interpretation at Tahami Southeast.

Ongoing soil sampling and geological mapping at Tahami Center.

Prioritization of drill platform locations based on integrated datasets and targeting.

Continued environmental and community engagement to support responsible exploration.

Visual Interpretations

Figure 1. Tenement Map of Quimbaya Gold's Tahami Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/271028_5abbdd6df403d977_001full.jpg

Location of the Tahami Center and Tahami South blocks in the Segovia region of Antioquia, Colombia. Proximity to Aris Mining's Segovia operations highlights the significance of this emerging district.

Figure 2. Structural Interpretation Based on Lidar Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/271028_5abbdd6df403d977_002full.jpg

Key structural trends (First, Second, and Third Order) and circular anomalies identified over the Tahami Center. This interpretation supports geological vectoring and drill planning.

Board Appointment

Quimbaya Gold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Pablo Bayona to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bayona brings extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors in Colombia, with a track record of advising both private and public companies on strategy, capital markets, and regulatory matters. His deep understanding of the Colombian business environment will provide valuable insight as Quimbaya advances exploration at its flagship Tahami Project.

Qualified Person

The information in this report that relates to Lidar Interpretation results and observations is based on information reviewed by Mr. Ricardo Sierra, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sierra has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. Ricardo Sierra consents to the inclusion of Exploration Results based on the information and in the form and context in which it appears.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

